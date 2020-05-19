Deadliest Day Yet: Dallas County reports 14 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

article

Dallas County is reporting 14 new fatalities from the coronavirus.

The county’s health director gave commissioners an update on the COVID-19 death toll Tuesday morning. It’s the largest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County in a single day.

The health department also reported 225 additional positive cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,904 cases, including 191 deaths.

The patients who died were between 40 years old all the way up to their 90s. Five were residents of long-term care facilities in Mesquite, Dallas and Irving.

“Today is our most deadly day thus far during the COVID-19 crisis as we report the passing of 14 of our residents,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. “All this illustrates the importance of you avoiding crowds whenever possible, maintaining a 6 foot distance at all times from people outside your household, wearing a cloth face covering at businesses and on public transportation, as well as practicing good hygiene.”

Health officials say more than 80 percent of the cases requiring hospitalization have been critical infrastructure workers. Two-thirds have been under 65 years old, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 191 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

