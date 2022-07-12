DAS provides free pet food to Dallas pet owners

article

The Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center is providing free pet food for pet owners.

The Pet Food Pantry is providing free dog and cat food to help owners with the increasing prices due to inflation.

It will be open Tuesday at the Pleasant Grove Food Pantry on 1331 Baywood Street from 9 to 11 a.m. Additional dates may be added in the future.

The average price of pet food can total between $50 to $60 for a 24 pound bag.

The Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center’s goal is to collect over 2,000 pounds of pet food each month to distribute to pet owners in the Dallas area.

Community members can either donate or volunteer to help the causes. Sealed, unexpired bags of any brand of pet food can be donated through Cuddly .