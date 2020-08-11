Dallas working to balance its budget without raising taxes

The Dallas city manager wants to balance the budget without raising taxes, even with a multimillion-dollar shortfall caused by the pandemic.

Sales tax revenue has taken a major hit but a spokesman for the city of Dallas said property tax revenue remains strong.

City manager T.C. Broadnax said he will present the city council with a balanced $3.8 million budget for the next fiscal year. He reaffirmed the property tax rate adopted for this fiscal year will remain the same.

To help balance the budget, he asked every department to trim its budget by 10 to 13% and the city is not giving any merit raises this year.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recommended tiered salary cuts for employees making $60,000 or more annually.

The proposed budget includes a big focus on public safety despite calls to defund the police. Broadnax does not want to cut the police budget.

Instead, the budget includes more money to hire 150 additional police officers, keeping in mind the overall number of officers will likely be down because of attrition and restrictions on academy class sizes.

There’s also funding for additional de-escalation training and the city wants to expand a program to pair officers with paramedics and social workers on mental health calls.

Dallas also received federal funding during the pandemic. The city’s chief financial officer said that covers expenses like public safety salaries.

The council will begin the budget workshop Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.