Dallas VA hospital officers fatally shoot mentally ill man armed with knife

Department of Veteran Affairs police officers at the Dallas VA Medical Center shot and killed a man outside the hospital.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the man went to the hospital near Lancaster and Ledbetter roads in East Oak Cliff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was there for psychiatric issues but was stopped because he was armed with a knife.

The hospital's police officers followed the man as he started to walk away. Two officers tried to disarm him and there was a scuffle. At least two officers shot at the man, Dallas police said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, died at another hospital.

Dallas police are now investigating the case. They are reviewing security camera video to learn more about what happened.