Dallas to consider naming street in front of AAC Nowitzki Way

His 21 seasons with the Mavericks may be over but Dirk Nowitzki’s name will live on in the city of Dallas.

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday will discuss the proposed name change of Olive Street right in front of the American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way.

Three council members – Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Madrano and councilmen Scott Griggs and Omar Narvaez – started the name-change process just after Dirk played his last game.

They said he served as a global ambassador for the city of Dallas during his stellar 21 years with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dirk was quoted in an article on the Mavs website as saying he’s honored but that there have been many great athletes who have played in the arena so he’s not sure he deserves it all.

Lots of Mavs fans think he certainly deserves it.

Whether or not the ordinance to change the street name passes, Nowitzki will be honored by the Mavs this season. A silhouette of his iconic one-legged jumper will replace the secondary logo on both ends of the court.