Dallas school board to vote on pass-fail grading system

It’s been a confusing spring semester for students, teachers and parents. Now the largest school district in North Texas is moving to a pass or fail grading system.

Earlier this month, Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he wanted to make sure the COVID-19 crisis wouldn’t end up hurting students’ grade point averages or class rank.

It’s a challenging situation because schools have been ordered to close through the rest of the academic year. But on Thursday, the Dallas ISD board of trustees will vote on a plan that would make grades for the spring semester pass-fail.

The proposed plan would still assign students a numerical grade for the semester. But any student receiving a 70 or above would be designated as passing with no letter grade attached.

It means, for example, a student who received a 60 in the fall semester and an 80 in the spring semester would pass the class.

The closure of schools is also having an impact on the district’s teachers. Thursday’s resolution before the board insures that teachers won’t have their annual evaluations negatively impacted by the demands of at-home learning.

The school board meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Trustees will be participating via video conference.