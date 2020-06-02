Dallas protesters relocate Tuesday outside expanded curfew zone

Protesters who spent hours at Dallas City Hall and marching through downtown moved their protest outside the expanded curfew zone Tuesday night.

Instead of marching through Downtown Dallas, protesters marched through Lake Cliff Park in North Oak Cliff outside the city's curfew zone. There were dozens Tuesday rather than hundreds.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Death of George Floyd

Protesters still marched and made their voices heard. The only difference there were no arrests, compared to nearly 700 Monday night.

Just like Monday, protesters moved to a second location. Because the city manager extended the curfew zones to Trinity Groves, protesters drove to Lake Cliff Park.

Before the curfew, they were gathered at city hall. The peaceful protest was there until around 6:50, but everyone left and no one was arrested.

Advertisement

“The best thing we can do right now is to continue the cause, peacefully protesting so that we can be heard correctly,” said Gabriel Jaramillo “Because we are not going to get anywhere if we fall into that same stereotype that this country has been putting people of color since the beginning of their time here in this country.”

RELATED: 674 protesters detained on West Dallas bridge Monday night before being released