Dallas prepares for annual Veterans Day parade through downtown

Organizers of the Greater Dallas Veterans Day parade hope to complete it before big and unpleasant weather changes Monday.

The annual parade thanking the men and women throughout the nation’s history who have made freedom possible begins after an 11 a.m. ceremony at Dallas City Hall.

This year’s parade features 124 entities – veterans’ groups, military equipment, 11 bands, floats and more. The theme commemorates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, which happened in 1944.

The parade chairman reflected on the troops who stormed the beaches along the coast of France.

“The miles of blood these men fought through for our freedom and to release or conquer evil in Europe was our main objective. And it’s amazing the sacrifice they went through for the love of our country and to make us free as we are today,” said Chairman Pat Teipel, a Vietnam era veteran.

About 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected to line the route.

It begins at Union Station, heads north on Houston Street, east on Main Street and south on Ervay Street. The patriotic procession will eventually pass in review in front of city hall.

The ceremony at city hall will also include a flyover by military jets in the missing man formation and a display of military vehicles starting at 9:30 a.m.

Those enjoying the parade should bring a jacket. The FOX 4 Weather team said the temperatures will start falling midmorning and will be in the 40s before noon.