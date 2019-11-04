Dallas police using high-tech equipment to monitor stores in high crime areas

article

Dallas police have a new way to keep an eye on high crime areas without having an officer inside every convenience store.

The new program is called Starlight and it’s expected to increase community and officer safety.

Starlight will use state-of-the-art software and cameras to potentially recognize something that might indicate a crime in progress – a camera being covered, sudden movements by those on camera and other actions.

The software and cameras can be used at retail outlets, convenience stores and gas stations.

Three stores in the pilot program are already equipped with cameras and a blue light indicating it is being monitored.

Those stores include the 7-Eleven on East Ledbetter Road in Oak Cliff, the 7-Eleven on Lemmon Avenue in Oak Lawn and the Ferguson Food Mart at a Texaco station in East Dallas.

Officers will be able to see in real-time precisely what is happening at the businesses. They can dispatch someone to the scene if necessary.

Dallas police said the virtual patrol program will keep officers safe because they’ll know ahead of time what to expect before they get to the scene.

It is being funded by the non-profit organization Safer Dallas.