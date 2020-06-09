Dallas Police Oversight Board hosts first official meeting since coronavirus pandemic

After nearly two weeks of protests filling the streets, the Dallas Police Oversight Board is meeting virtually to discuss how the department's handled those protests.

At least 25 residents signed up to speak during the Tuesday meeting’s public comment portion that began at 5 p.m.

The board chair says hearing from residents as they reflect and voice their frustrations will help shape policy changes they plan to recommend to Dallas PD.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the board is meeting for the first time since March. Events of the past week and a half have prompted them to meet on Tuesday.

Board Chair Jesuorobo Enobakhare Jr says he has serious concerns about the use of force on protestors at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge last week where nearly 700 peaceful protestors were detained for hours before eventually being released.

Because of recent events, the board wants to start looking at possible policy changes when it comes to peaceful protests and use of force.

“I think that we don't need the riot gear. We don't need the weapons. We don't need the crowd deterrents,” Enobakhare said prior to Tuesday’s meeting. “For personal peaceful protests, they need space to be able to exercise their First Amendment rights. You know, Martin Luther King used civil disobedience.”

Advertisement

Enobakhare says recommendations they make to Dallas PD can be accepted by the police chief, changed during discussions with the chief or rejected. But the board also has the option to bring those recommendations to the city manager.