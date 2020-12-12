Dallas police investigating after 2 people fatally shot at a Super 8 Motel

article

Dallas police are looking for the gunman behind a deadly double shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 3:45 a.m.

Responding officers found a man and a woman who were fatally shot at a Super 8 Motel in Pleasant Grove.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Detectives said the shooter was caught on surveillance video, but no further details were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Chad Murphy at (214) 283-4934, or email chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.