Dallas police identify suspects in murder of 15-year-old

Police are looking for a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old in connection with one of the first murders of the year in Dallas.

This homicide in the Singing Hills neighborhood, in Southeast Oak Cliff, was the focus of our Trackdown series.

Detectives believe Darrion Allen and Kam'Ron Leeks killed 15-year-old Anthony Moss on January 2.

Surveillance video shows the confrontation where Moss was shot and killed, police said.

Police want anyone with information about Allen and/or Leeks o call them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.