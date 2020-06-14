Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall speaks to protesters outside city hall
article
DALLAS - Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall spoke to protesters Sunday outside city hall, but cut her speech short as people in the crowd were telling her to resign.
The protesters made their way through Downtown Dallas, before going to hear Hall speak outside city hall.
As she was speaking, some in the crowd were yelling questions and telling her to resign.
She said Dallas PD is willing to make the necessary changes to move forward and be a better agency.