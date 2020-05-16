Dallas police arrest 5 suspects after 2 men found murdered in parking lot

article

Five people have been charged in connection with the murders of two men who were found dead in a Dallas parking lot early Friday morning.

Jason Baez, 17, and Cristian Marmolejo, 21, were found fatally shot just before 6:30 a.m., in the 9100 block of Bruton Road.

Investigators used video surveillance evidence, and were able to identify five suspects in their murders.

Luis Gonzalez-Muniz, 20, Jose Garcia, 18, Christopher Avila, 21, Dunia Figueroa, 18, and Laysha Garcia,19, were arrested and charged with capital murder.