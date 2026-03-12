DRAFT Dallas OIS: Suspect worked security for Jasmine Crockett campaign

The suspect shot by Dallas Police overnight on Thursday was Michael King.

Officers had a active warrant out for King for impersonating a police officer.

Records indicate King worked several contract security jobs, including for Jasmine Crockett's recent Senate campaign. He reportedly worked with Crockett since her time in the Texas House of Representatives.

Standoff at Children's Health hospital

The incident began around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Medical District Drive. Dallas police were conducting an investigation into a suspect with an active warrant and followed him to a parking garage at Children’s Health.

As the situation escalated, SWAT teams were called to the scene. Officers discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused to exit. To end the standoff, officers deployed tear gas into the car.

According to police, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle but pointed a firearm at the officers. Police fired shots in response.

"Yesterday evening at approximately 11 p.m., our Dallas fugitive unit was conducting an investigation. They came across a target that ended up being a barricaded suspect. At that time, they tried to use tear gas to bring the suspect out. He came out of the vehicle, he had a gun, he pointed a gun towards officers. Officers shot and fired. At that we had the Dallas SWAT doctor render aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

The chief said the suspect displayed his gun but did not fire it. No officers were injured during the confrontation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the original warrant was for, how long police had been monitoring the man, and why he went to the hospital parking lot.

As with many officer-involved shootings in Dallas, the department is expected to hold a news conference in a few days to share more details and body camera video.