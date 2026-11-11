Dallas motorcyclist killed after crashing into utility pole
DALLAS - A man in his 30s died early Wednesday morning after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on South Tyler Street.
Fatal crash on South Tyler Street
What we know:
At 1:51 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash at 1200 S. Tyler St. Officers arrived and found a motorcycle crashed into a utility pole with the rider lying in the road.
The man was riding south on Tyler Street when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said. The motorcycle hit the curb and then struck the utility pole.
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics responded to the scene and found the man deceased.
Officials said the man was in his 30s.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine the factors that led up to the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle.