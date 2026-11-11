Dallas motorcyclist killed after crashing into utility pole

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The Brief A man in his 30s died early this morning after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on S. Tyler Street in Dallas. Police say the rider was traveling south when he lost control of the motorcycle, hitting the curb before hitting the pole. The specific factors that led up to the fatal crash are currently unknown and are under investigation.



A man in his 30s died early Wednesday morning after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on South Tyler Street.

Fatal crash on South Tyler Street

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What we know:

At 1:51 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash at 1200 S. Tyler St. Officers arrived and found a motorcycle crashed into a utility pole with the rider lying in the road.

The man was riding south on Tyler Street when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said. The motorcycle hit the curb and then struck the utility pole.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics responded to the scene and found the man deceased.

Officials said the man was in his 30s.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the factors that led up to the crash.