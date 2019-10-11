Dallas mom to be sentenced for making up son's illnesses

article

A Dallas woman who admitted subjecting her son to unnecessary surgeries will soon be sentenced.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty in August to injury of a child causing serious bodily injury.

Her son, Christopher Crawford, had 13 major surgeries and hundreds of doctor visits over the first eight years of his life.

Child Protective Services removed him from her care in 2017 after doctors determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms she reported.

Christopher is now thriving in the care of his father, who won custody two years ago.

The boy’s father testified during Bowen-Wright’s sentencing hearing Friday morning. He said originally judges did not believe him when he told them his son was healthy.

An expert also testified that doctors gave Christopher a feeding tube based on his mother’s description of his problems with food. It was later determined to be unnecessary.

When doctors at Children’s Health recommended medical intervention for Christopher be reduced, Bowen-Wright took him to a Houston hospital instead. The Houston doctors later suspected medical child abuse. Children’s Health then made a CPS report, the expert said.

Bowen-Wright faces up to 20 years in prison.