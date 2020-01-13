Dallas mayor to review crime reduction plan at Monday’s committee meeting

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will have the chance Monday to address the police department’s plan to reduce violent crime.

Last year, the city of Dallas saw more than 200 homicides for the first time in more than a decade. As a result, the mayor asked Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall to submit a report on ways to stop the violence.

The plan outlines four objectives:

Implementing a data-driven, comprehensive approach to address people, places, and behaviors impacting violent crime Increasing clearance rates and solvability of violent crime Improving coordination and communications within the department and with external partners Optimizing departmental resources using technology and improved key operational and organizational changes

Some see merit in Chief Hall’s 26-page plan but others are calling it window dressing.

Mayor Johnson called the plan “a start.” He believes the city’s goal to bring down violent crime should be more ambitious.

In his letter, the mayor went on to say he wants to see violent crime reduced to 2018 levels citywide. In the next five years, he wants to see the same kind of historic lows the city had in 2013 and 2014.

The mayor is set to speak before the Public Safety Committee at 1 p.m.

Chief Hall said she wouldn’t speak publicly about the plan until the meeting.