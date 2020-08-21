Dallas mayor hosts annual back to school fair with drive-thru option

article

Dallas ISD like many other school districts will start the school year entirely online. The move was announced just as the Dallas mayor began hosting back to school fair.

Mayor Eric Johnson’s annual event got underway Friday morning at Fair Park for families in vehicles.

Thousands of parents and their children were able to drive through and pick up free school supplies and backpacks.

Because of the pandemic, the event was held over two days this year. On Thursday night, there was a walk-up option.

Also on Thursday, the Dallas Independent School District confirmed that students will spend the first month of the school year learning online.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said the district is following the recommendation of county health experts, who remain concerned about the spread of COVID-19

The school board will decide in September whether students will return to the classrooms after the first month or stick with the virtual approach.

Mayor Johnson said the district had a tough decision but he supports the approach because it’s based on science and seeks to balance concerns about public health and education.

“My son is a DISD student and I’m glad the superintendent is listening to the science and public health authorities when he’s making decisions about when to reopen schools and not listening to political rhetoric or people who are trying to advance a political agenda on either side when making a decision about when my child is safe to return to school,” he said.

The head of the teacher’s union for Dallas ISD said she is encouraged that the district is taking a cautious approach when it comes to resuming school on campus. She believes remote learning is the way to go right now.

Some parents expressed support for getting kids back into the classroom but others said the health risks aren’t worth it.

The decision to have only online classes starting on Sept. 8 means, for now, extracurricular activities like football and marching band are on hold too.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair is scheduled to continue until 2 p.m.

Parents said the annual tradition makes a big difference and because of the down economy the need is greater than ever.

They must show the confirmation code they received when they pre-registered to get school supplies.

The students must live in the city of Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school to qualify for the free supplies.

LINK: www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com