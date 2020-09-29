Dallas mayor declares #BeLikeBo Day on Botham Jean's 29th birthday

article

The Dallas mayor declared Tuesday #BeLikeBo Day in honor of the late Botham Jean.

Tuesday would have been Jean's 29th birthday.

He was killed in 2018 when fired Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger shot him inside his apartment, mistaking him for an intruder in hers. She was convicted of murder last year.

During a ceremony Tuesday, Mayor Eric Johnson said Jean's life was short but filled with light.

Jean was very involved in his church and dedicated himself to community service.

Mayor Johnson encourages people to honor Jean's legacy by giving back to their community and making a positive change in the lives of others.