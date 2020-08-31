Dallas man arrested for fatally shooting wife, 2 children

article

A man was taken into custody Monday morning for allegedly shooting and killing his wife and children inside their East Dallas apartment.

Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said the Dallas Police Department got a call around 11 a.m. from the man who claimed he shot his family.

Officers met him at the Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments off John West Road. They took him into custody after finding the bodies of three family members.

A handgun and shell casings were also found inside the apartment, Ramirez said.

“This is a horrible scene. This is a horrific incident. Our hearts go out to everyone that’s touched by this,” he said.

Homicide detectives have obtained a search warrant to process the scene. Video form SKY 4 Monday afternoon showed multiple police cars and a crime scene van outside an apartment that was roped off with yellow tape.

Detectives are also in the process of interviewing the suspect. They don’t yet know a motive for the shooting but don't think there is any ongoing threat to the public, Ramirez said.

Police said the victims are a woman in her 50s and two children in their late teens. The suspect is also believed to be in his 50s. Their names haven't been released.

No one else was inside the apartment at the time.