Dallas leaders meet to consider extending COVID-19 disaster declaration

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is pushing to extend the city’s disaster declaration at a special city council meeting using video conferencing.

The declaration already bans large gatherings of people within the city limits. Restaurants are limited to just takeout or to-go pickup and bars, gyms and theaters are shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

And in addition, Dallas announced it is closing all playgrounds, golf courses and tennis centers run by the city’s parks and recreation department. Park trails are still open but the city is asking people who use the trails to practice social distancing.

Mayor Johnson hasn’t elaborated on what will be included in a possible extension of the declaration. Council members are expected to vote on it Wednesday afternoon.

Other city leaders briefed the council on their COVID-19 response and preparations.

The head of Dallas Area Rapid Transit said ridership was down 50% on Monday. If the trend continues and if drivers are impacted, routes could be modified.

DFW Airport’s CEO said carriers are normally 85% full at this time of year. They are now only 35% full.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told the council he was heartbroken to learn one of his students has COVID-19.

“That was a body blow when you hear a student had it. You know things keep evolving. We kept hearing that it was usually just elderly people that were the most at risk. Students bounce back quickly but to hear that was very difficult,” he said.

Hinojosa said parents whose children attend Long Middle School have already been notified that a student there tested positive for the virus. The campus was cleaned immediately.

He does not expect to reopen Dallas ISD schools anytime soon.

“Since we have a student we are going to be overly cautious for a while until we get some direction about how safe it is for them to go back to school. So it's going to be a while,” he said.

He said as many as 40% of students in the district do not have access to the internet for online learning.

“There are solutions with hot spots and we have a number of hot spots. We are going to be asking for others to be donated if people want to help that would be a great solution,” Hinojosa said. “We are looking at creative solutions about putting hot spots on buses and putting them strategically out in the community where so at least our students can download the information and have access to work.”

He expects to have more answers for graduating seniors in the next two weeks.

