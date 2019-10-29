Dallas ISD trustees get update on future of damaged schools

A week after the EF-3 tornado, all Dallas ISD students are in either their original or new home schools.

While the tornado that ripped through Dallas caused billions of dollars worth of damage, a Dallas ISD trustee believes there could be a silver lining.

Dallas ISD trustees are hearing from the district Tuesday afternoon for the first time about the degree of structural damage to the three schools hit by the tornado in Northwest Dallas. One trustee believes it could be away for the district to create something better than it had before.

Dallas ISD Trustee Edwin Flores never thought he would see three schools in his district pummeled by an EF-3 tornado.

“It's totaled,” he said. “It’s amazing what mother nature can do.”

Flores now wants to see what Dallas ISD can do if the district thinks outside the box.

“If you look at ESD, Parrish, Hockaday, St. Marks, Greenhill, all those schools in this area are K-12 schools,” he said.

Advertisement

Trustee Flores believes this could be the opportunity to build Dallas ISD’s first K-12 school.

“I've spoken to a lot of people that are thinking a lot of schools in this area are K-12,” Flores said. “Why haven't we ever thought of building a K-12 school?”

The iconic Walnut Hill Elementary earned the prestigious blue ribbon status for academic excellence.

“Walnut Hill is a program designed around Talented and Gifted students, dual language English Spanish since the 40s and also has a Chinese program,” Flores said.

Right now, many of those students move to different magnet schools after elementary, rather than continue on to Cary Middle or Thomas Jefferson High School.

But with a K-12 model, Flores says the district could house schools within schools, similar to its collegiate academies.

“Once you start as a young family and put your kids in school and you know they will go to the pre-K, elementary, middle school, high school, the siblings are at the same school, it’s one location,” Flores said. “It's a very natural thing. I grew up with it. It seems like a normal thing to do.”

Dallas City Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates represents the area.

“We want to work with DISD,” she said. “It is crucial for our city to have a strong school district.”

Gates says it's the first time she's heard of the K-12 idea.

“If it is zoning or decisions related to land use, we're going to work with them to make sure they build the schools that serve the youth,” she said.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, DISD will reveal what its next steps will be when it comes to the rebuilding process.

Flores says with a K-12 model there would still be separate school buildings, but students would share resources like athletic fields and the library.