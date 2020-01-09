Dallas ISD to decide whether to renovate tornado damaged campuses or build new schools
article
DALLAS - Dallas ISD Trustees are set to discuss the future of three schools that were heavily damaged by the October tornado.
Students from Walnut Hill Elementary, Cary Middle, and Thomas Jefferson High School are all attending classes at another campus.
Board members are set to go over a presentation Thursday that lays out a plan that would result in new campuses by August 2022.
Construction could start in June.