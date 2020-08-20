Dallas ISD to announce school start plans

article

Dallas ISD is planning to make an announcement Thursday afternoon regarding the start of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m.

Dallas ISD’s first day of school is currently set for Sept. 8 with students attending both in-person and online.

District leaders reportedly met with county health officials earlier this week to decide whether to begin with only virtual classes.

The news conference will be streamed on FOX4News.com and the FOX 4 News Facebook page.

