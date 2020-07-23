Dallas ISD deciding on delay of classes or on-time virtual start

Dallas ISD trustees are set to decide Thursday night if the start of school should be delayed or start on time with virtual school.

School board members were hearing from more than 50 staff members and parents who signed up to speak as of early Thursday evening.

The board could vote to move the date from August 17 to September 8 -- pushing the end of the school year all the way to June 18.

"I do not believe with the current rate of infection it is safe to open schools at this time, there is so much we don't know about this virus and how it affects children,” one teacher told the board.

There are just six weeks to go before Dallas ISD can allow students back on campus. Teachers are worried about how the district can ensure their safety.

“I find it hard to believe necessities will be readily available when they never have been before. Hand soap and toilet paper are scarce,” another teacher said.

For the first time, Dallas ISD allowed video of their preparations on Thursday.

“We are preparing for whatever the decision is,” said Alpher Garret-Jones, principal, Dunbar Learning Center.

The principal showed off lunch table dividers, face shields and individual sets of school supplies.

“How do we prepare for this? We have never ever had to deal with this, but now we are because we have to educate our children,” Garret-Jones said.

She says her teachers are still willing to come back to the classroom.

“Are they scared? Sure. Who isn’t? I mean just standing here, don’t know who has COVID or not. They are willing to take that opportunity to educate the children,” Garret-Jones said.

