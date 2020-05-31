Dallas implements 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew after days of protests

article

Dallas is putting a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place for parts of the city due to the looting and vandalism that has happened after protests over the death of George Floyd.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the curfew will start Sunday night and be in place for the next several days, but didn't give a specific date.

Hall also said the curfew includes Deep Ellum, Downtown, The Cedars, Uptown, Victory Park, and West End, as those are the areas being targeted by looters.

This decision comes after protests in Dallas over Floyd's in-custody death started peacefully on Friday and Saturday, but then some in the group started damaging businesses and looting what was inside.

