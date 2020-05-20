Dallas health czar focused on testing expansion; city prepares to reopen more parks

The city of Dallas is expanding testing at its mobile units in zip codes hit hard by COVID-19. Dallas is also preparing to open up more city parks.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Wednesday that free testing at mobile testing units in the city’s zip codes with the highest numbers has now been expanded to people in all zip codes.

People using the mobile service must still lack transportation, be presenting symptoms, or had recent contact with someone with COVID-19.

Dr. Kelvin Baggett, the city’s new health czar, gave a rundown of what he’s observed in his first eight days on at the job and says they are digging deep about how to expand testing capability.

“In terms of prevention, we are being led and informed by the data and there continue to be data gaps that we need to close and accelerating what we are doing in terms of contact tracing,” Baggett said. “At this point, we should have a higher percentage of cases being identified by contact tracing.”

The head of the parks and recreation department says starting Friday the city will open dog parks with foot pedals installed for touchless entry.

Skate parks will be open at limited capacity. Row clubs can operate with one person per boat.

As far as testing is concerned, Bagget says it’s not just about doing more tests but where they are deployed and what the city doing with the information it receives from the tests.