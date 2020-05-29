Dallas, Fort Worth zoos reopen with reservation system

The Dallas Zoo reopened Friday with new rules and restrictions. The zoo in Fort Worth did the same.

In Dallas, guests are now required to reserve timed-entry tickets and parking spaces through the zoo’s website. Members can still get in free but must also reserve their tickets and parking.

The capacity at the zoo is limited and everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a face covering.

In Fort Worth, the same rule about reserving tickets applies. They can be purchased online up to three days in advance.

Face coverings are encouraged but not required outdoors at the Fort Worth Zoo. They are only mandatory for inside buildings and restrooms.

FOX 4’s Shannon Murray visited the Fort Worth Zoo Friday morning to see some of the physical changes that guests will notice. Green markings on the ground will hopefully help maintain the flow of traffic and remind people to practice social distancing.

“Those continue all throughout the entire park. So, you’ll see increased signage reminding guests of the importance of hand washing and social distancing. You will also see some markings in front of certain exhibits that again remind them of that 6-foot distance. And then you’ll notice our clean team,” said Avery Elander with the Fort Worth Zoo.

Staff members will be dedicated specifically to cleaning frequently-touched surfaces like door handles, exhibit rails, tables and chairs.

Some indoor exhibits will remain closed at both zoos.