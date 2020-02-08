Dallas firefighter injured while battling apartment fire

article

A Dallas firefighter suffered a leg injury trying to cross a fence while battling an apartment fire early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the firefighter was not seriously hurt.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m., and fire and smoke could be seen coming from the Tealwood Apartments in Northeast Dallas.

The second and third floors were badly damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No tenants were hurt.

Displaced residents are being helped by the Red Cross.