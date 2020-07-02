Dallas County's top election official resigns

article

Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole is planning to leave in November.

Pippins-Poole submitted her resignation effective Nov. 30. County commissioners met Thursday morning to discuss her replacement.

The resignation comes after FOX 4 reported the county spent $6 million on poll equipment that it can’t use and a warehouse that can’t properly store the elections equipment.

Also, more than 9,000 primary election ballots reportedly were not turned in.

The county’s number two person in charge of elections resigned just a week before Super Tuesday.

