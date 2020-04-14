Dallas County to report 'at least 10' new COVID-19 deaths

article

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is expected to announce “at least 10” new deaths from COVID-19.

Jenkins made the statement in an interview early Tuesday morning to the Texas Tribune.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

It’s more than twice the number of deaths reported on any single day since the start of the pandemic.

It brings the total number of deaths in Dallas County to more than 42. The county also has nearly 1,800 confirmed cases of the virus.

On Monday, Tarrant County reported 70 new cases, Denton County added 25 and had only 19 with two new deaths.

Advertisement

The number of cases worldwide is nearing 2 million. More than 400,000 have recovered but 119,000 are dead.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases