Dallas County reports its 10th COVID-19 death; total cases up to nearly 500

Dallas County reported its 10th COVID-19 death on Sunday, along with 48 new cases, bringing the county's number of total cases to 488.

The latest death was a woman in her 80s, who was living at a long-term care facility. Health officials said she had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

Dallas County leads the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Collin, Denton, and Tarrant counties all have more than 100 cases.

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

