Dallas County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 more deaths

article

Dallas County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including two more deaths.

This brings the county's total to 439 cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths. The county leads the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The two new deaths reported were a man in his 50s who lived in DeSoto, and a man in his 70s who lived in Dallas. The county reported they had been critically ill in local hospitals.

County health officials report that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36 percent of those hospitalized COVID-19 patients being admitted to intensive care units.

So far, of the cases requiring hospitalization, 65 percent have been either over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

On Friday, Gov. Greb Abbott announced that three Texas National Guard units have been activated, including the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is based in the DFW area.

Advertisement

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED LINKS:

Shelter-at-home order issued for Dallas County

Shelter at home: What's considered essential?

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map