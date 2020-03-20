Dallas County reports 19 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday

Dallas County reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday.

There were no immediate details on the ages or hometowns of the new coronavirus patients, health officials said.

Of the confirmed cases reported to date, there have been "multiple clusters of transmission" among people in the same offices or people who attended the same group gatherings.

“Please stay safe by staying home and limiting unnecessary trips. Walks are ok but keep 6 feet distancing. It’s up to all of us to #flattenthecurve and #staycalmandstaysafe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a written statement.

The new cases brings to total to 74 in Dallas County.

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

