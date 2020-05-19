Dallas County reports 14 COVID-19 deaths in a single day
DALLAS - Dallas County is reporting 14 new fatalities from the coronavirus.
The county’s health director gave commissioners an update on the COVID-19 death toll Tuesday morning. It’s the largest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County in a single day.
Dr. Philip Huang did not give any context to that number. He did not say if the victims lived in a specific facility or had anything else in common.
On Monday, Dallas County reported only one new COVID-19 death. Tuesday’s fatalities bring the total number of deaths in the county to 191.
FOX 4 News will update this story when Dallas County releases more information.