Dallas County officials to get an update on severe lung disease cases linked to vaping

A growing number of illnesses linked to vaping has Dallas County Commissioners concerned. On Tuesday they will get an update from the county health department.

Dallas County Health and Human Services will give a presentation at the Commissioners Court meeting about local cases of severe lung disease linked to vaping.

Last week, DCHHS reported 14 people had been hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control, Federal Drug Administration and state and local health departments are continuing to investigate what they are calling a multi-state outbreak.

DCHHS said many of the lung disease cases in the county involve teenagers. Half of them required respiratory support.

The CDC said investigators have not yet identified any specific substance or product that is linked to all cases. But many of the local patients reported vaping liquids that contained THC.

The director of the Dallas County health department will also be sharing recommendations for the public, including tell those who don’t use tobacco not to start vaping and not to modify or add any substances to the liquid.

Advertisement

As a reminder, it is now illegal for people under the age of 21 in Texas to buy e-cigarette products.