Dallas County now up to 31 COVID-19 deaths, also reports 79 new cases
article
DALLAS - Dallas County reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 31 deaths.
There were also 79 new cases reported. Dallas County now has a total of 1,723 cases.
Three of the deaths were people living in long-term care facilities: a woman in her 60s living at one in Garland, a man in his 80s living at a center in Dallas, and a man in his 90s living in Richardson.
The fourth death was a man in his 60s who lived in Dallas.
All had additional underlying health conditions.
RELATED: Coronavirus coverage
Advertisement