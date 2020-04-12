Dallas County now up to 31 COVID-19 deaths, also reports 79 new cases

article

Dallas County reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 31 deaths.

There were also 79 new cases reported. Dallas County now has a total of 1,723 cases.

Three of the deaths were people living in long-term care facilities: a woman in her 60s living at one in Garland, a man in his 80s living at a center in Dallas, and a man in his 90s living in Richardson.

The fourth death was a man in his 60s who lived in Dallas.

All had additional underlying health conditions.

