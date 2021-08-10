Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sues over Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask orders

article

Two longtime political enemies are at it again with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins suing over Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask orders.

The showdown began when Jenkins, a Democrat, tossed the Commissioners Court’s only Republican, JJ Koch, out of a meeting.

Koch refused to wear a mask at a meeting.

That led to the first lawsuit by Koch demanding the mask order in Dallas County buildings be rescinded and that Jenkins be removed from office.

Jenkins’ lawsuit asks a court to hold Abbott’s order banning mask mandates unenforceable.

"The enemy is not each other. The enemy is the virus and we must all do all that we can to protect public health. School districts and government closest to the people should make decisions on how best to keep students and others safe," Jenkins said in part in a statement. "This is about ensuring there's adequate medical resources and, hospital bed capacity to take care of people with COVID and any other condition that requires medical care or hospitalization. Ultimately, it is about saving lives and saving and protecting children."

The governor has not yet responded to the mask requirements or lawsuits.

