Dallas County deputy accused of stealing from tornado-damaged Home Depot

A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy is being investigated for allegedly stealing from the Home Depot that was damaged by a recent tornado.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Joseph Bobadilla was hired to work off duty guarding the store on Forest Lane in Dallas. Part of the store collapsed after being hit by an F-3 tornado on Oct. 20.

He’s accused of taking items from the store during his shifts and later exchanging them at another location for in-store credit. He allegedly purchased other items including appliances using that credit, DCSO said.

A spokesman for the department would not say how detectives were able to determine Bobadilla was responsible for the thefts, only that Home Depot’s corporate office tipped them off about it happening.

“The Dallas Sheriff’s Office does not condone or support employees that break the law. Our core values are integrity, professionalism and accountability and as a result, we will follow the proper procedures and guidelines in place to uphold the law and ensure the deputy is held responsible for his actions,” Sheriff Marian Brown said in a news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Bobadilla’s Garland home Thursday morning. They were seen carrying out large appliances as evidence.

He was arrested later that afternoon and charged with theft.

DCSO said the investigation is active and ongoing.