Dallas could rename Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day

Dallas may join a growing list of cities dropping Columbus Day in favor of a holiday called Indigenous People’s Day.

The city council will consider the change on Tuesday. A resolution would encourage public schools to include the teaching of Native American history.

Businesses and organizations would also be encouraged to recognize the day, which falls on the second Monday in October.

Austin and other cities like San Francisco, Seattle and Denver have already made the switch.

Many are rejecting the celebration of Christopher Columbus, who they argue represents a history of violent colonization.