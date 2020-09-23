Dallas City council set to make final decision Dallas Police overtime budget

The Dallas City Council will make its final decision about its $3.8 billion budget on Wednesday.

Some city leaders opposed to the plan to cut $7 million from the Dallas Police overtime budget say it is defunding police.

The contentious debate over the police budget this year has been in stark contrast to the unanimously approved budget last year when funding for police was increased by more than $5 million.

Seventy speakers signed up Wednesday to speak before council members began debating the budget for the final time. The mayor granted them the full three minutes to speak. That time is often shortened when there are many speakers.

All of the speakers said the $7 million cut does not go far enough, and they urged the Dallas City Council to cut the police budget by $200 million, which is roughly 40% of the department's budget.

Advertisement

City council members are now debating various ways to change the budget before the final vote. The first amendments proposed would add the overtime money back to the budget.

“Cutting OT is not something we should be doing right now in the middle of a violent crime uptick,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

So far, the proposals to add back the OT money have failed.

Two weeks ago, the mayor suffered a resounding defeat when all but one council member rejected his proposal to cut Dallas city salaries instead of police in an effort he called "defund bureaucracy."

The original proposal to cut police funding was criticized because much of the money was set to be spent on things that were not related to public safety, such as the arts and bike lanes.

A new amendment would use $3.8 million to fund 95 civilian positions which would allow 95 sworn officers to move to patrol. And $1.5 million would go toward street lighting enhancement.

The remainder of the overtime funds would go to address drivers of poverty, code compliance and a new concept known as violence interruption programs.