Dallas City Council reconsidering proposal for Reverchon Park renovations

A heated debate happening at the Dallas City Council as residents push back on a proposed plan to invest millions to renovate a historic ballpark in Reverchon Park in Oak Lawn.

The city council is considering a proposal for a private company to take control of the renovations and bring in a minor league baseball team to use the new ballpark.

Under the 20-year deal, the city would pocket $30,000 a year in revenue. But residents are concerned about how much the park will change under a new agreement.

The plan failed to pass the city council in December, but the council is bringing the issue back to the table for another look.

Some residents are concerned with a number of issues, from parking to increased traffic and loss of green space.

For Jesse Moreno, Reverchon Park holds a special meaning to his family.

“My dad played baseball here,” he recalled. “I would watch three or four innings, maybe. Then, I would head over to that creek back there.”

Moreno now serves on the Dallas parks and recreation board and is part of a group of residents raising concerns over newly proposed changes to this ballpark.

We just want to make sure this park is for everybody and that it's not just for special interest groups,” he said. “Yes, the ballpark needs to be renovated. We've already had committed funding from private donors.”

A new proposal Dallas City Council is considering would bring a private company in to oversee millions of dollars of privately funded renovations to the ballpark. Part of the proposal would include possibly bringing in a minor league team.

“There has been no community input,” Moreno said. “The residents that live immediately adjacent to the park here have been caught off guard.”

“I'm not in favor of turning this into a facility that's going to charge admission for every game,” said resident Becky Rader. “That it's going to be a minor league only plus entertainment center, which this was never meant to be.”

Residents are concerned about reduced parking, increased traffic and other issues that come with making big changes to what's already there.

Dallas City Councilman David Blewett says no plan has been finalized.

“This is not the end of the process. This is a step along the way,” he said. “This is us finding out if this is a good idea. There will be plenty of time for the community to be engaged, to have their voices heard on traffic, on noise, on a whole variety of issues that are important to them.”

Residents say they'd like to see the ballpark restored but not demolished.

“I don't want the public locked out,” Rader said. “Parks are supposed to be open for everybody. Privatizing this part of the park, I don't go for that.”

“I think the next generation of people who want to live in Dallas want to have activities in their parks,” Blewett said. “So we're going to have to figure out how to manage and see if it's possible to do this here.”

Dallas City Council is discussing the proposal at Wednesday’s meeting. Dozens of people plan to speak on the issue.