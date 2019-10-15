Dallas 3-year-old taken to hospital after shooting himself inside home

Dallas police are investigating after a 3-year-old found a gun and shot himself.

Police responded to a home on Shady Hollow Lane near Westmoreland and Ledbetter in West Oak Cliff shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police did not release the child's condition, but they say the child was alive and crying while being taken to the hospital.

The boy's father and another adult were home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police emphasize it is just the beginning of the investigation.