Crews to begin removing vehicles from parking garage at Dallas apartments where crane collapsed

The Elan City Lights Apartment managers announced that crews will start removing vehicles from the parking garage that partially collapsed when a crane crashed onto it back in June.

Crews finished removing the crane from the Old East Dallas building last week.

On Monday, managers say they will start photographing each vehicle, then use a crane to lift them out.

A flatbed truck will take the vehicles to a secure location, where owners can pick them up.

They did not say how long this process will take, but plan to start on the top level and work their way down.

Crews are expected to move 10 to 12 vehicles a day.