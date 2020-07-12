Crews recover body of one of the missing fishermen near Possum Kingdom Lake

article

Texas Game Warden crews found one of the bodies of two missing fishermen who fell into the water near Possum Kingdom Lake late Thursday.

Officials said three 19-year-old males, who are reportedly from the Fort Worth area, went into the water while they were fishing.

One was able to make it out, but the other two never resurfaced.

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews searching for missing fishermen near Possum Kingdom Lake

The body of one of the fishermen was found Saturday at about 9 p.m.

Crews are continuing to search for the other missing fisherman in an area just south of the dam that’s part of the Brazos River.

The names of the missing fishermen have not yet been released.