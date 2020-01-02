Crews break ground on new West End park in Downtown Dallas

article

Crews broke ground Thursday on a new park that's coming to the West End Historic District in Downtown Dallas.

What is now a parking lot just south of the old Spaghetti Warehouse will soon transform into the new West End Square.

The parks and rec department provided renderings of the project. The park will be the only centrally-located green space in the West End.

The park will include an outdoor workroom, porch swings, a game room, a garden and more.

The project is estimated to be complete in 12 months.