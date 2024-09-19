One dead, one in serious condition after crash on 820 South Freeway

article

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a semi-truck crashed with multiple vehicles on W. Loop 820 at White Settlement Rd. late Wednesday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. and involved a small car, an SUV, and an 18-wheeler, causing all northbound lanes of W. Loop 820 to shut down.

The driver of the small car was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the same vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and officials are working to reopen the freeway.