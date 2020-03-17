Coronavirus cases rise to 1,525 in Georgia, 48 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has now passed a thousand across Georgia and deaths from the virus continue to rise as health officials work to test more patients.

As of noon on Thursday, the number of cases had risen to 1,525, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths is now 48, an increase of 6 from Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 473 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Kemp issues shelter-in-place order for coronavirus 'at risk' groups

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 59 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of patients were 60 or older.

COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of 3/26 (GDPH).

As of Wednesday, more than 6,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH. Of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 96 have at least one confirmed case of the virus.

The confirmed cases as of Thursday by county are as follows:

Fulton 211

Dougherty 156

Dekalb 129

Cobb 115

Bartow 86

Gwinnett 75

Carroll 50

Cherokee 38

Clayton 32

Lee 30

Henry 25

Clarke 24

Hall 21

Douglas 18

Floyd 16

Forsyth 15

Fayette 14

Coweta 12

Lowndes 12

Rockdale 12

Spalding 11

Columbia 10

Mitchell 10

Newton 10

Polk 10

Richmond 10

Troup 10

Chatham 9

Gordon 9

Houston 9

Bibb 8

Early 7

Laurens 7

Oconee 7

Paulding 7

Glynn 5

Muscogee 5

Peach 5

Sumter 5

Terrell 5

Tift 5

Whitfield 5

Worth 5

Barrow 4

Colquitt 4

Crisp 4

Lumpkin 4

Pickens 4

Bryan 3

Butts 3

Dawson 3

Effingham 3

Lamar 3

Monroe 3

Baldwin 2

Camden 2

Coffee 2

Decatur 2

Irwin 2

Jasper 2

Madison 2

Miller 2

Seminole 2

Tattnall 2

Turner 2

Twiggs 2

Washington 2

Baker 1

Ben Hill 1

Burke 1

Catoosa 1

Charlton 1

Chattooga 1

Clinch 1

Dodge 1

Fannin 1

Greene 1

Harris 1

Heard 1

Jackson 1

Jones 1

Liberty 1

Lincoln 1

Long 1

Macon 1

Meriwether 1

Morgan 1

Pierce 1

Pulaski 1

Randolph 1

Stephens 1

Taylor 1

Thomas 1

Toombs 1

Ware 1

White 1

Wilkes 1

Unknown 166

Georgia COVD-19 cases by county as of 3/26 (GDPH)

County numbers are based on patient county of residence when health officials were notified. State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you qualify for a stimulus check in Senate's coronavirus response bill?

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, telling all groups "at risk" of contracting the coronavirus to shelter-in-place. The groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kemp stands by limited 'shelter-in-place' order

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state and I would ask for everyone's cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said.

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

At least two Georgia cities imposed nighttime curfews for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The Associated Press contributed to this report.