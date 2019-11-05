Community ISD students involved in fatal Collin County crash

article

Multiple students from Community ISD are dead after a car crash in Collin County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on State Highway 78 in Lavon.

The highway has bene closed for several hours while investigators work the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Community ISD released a statement saying "our thoughts and prayers are with these families and with the entire brave nation as we grieve together."

The district also says counselors will be available to help support students and staff first thing in the morning.